Aryza Expands Global Reach To Launch Aryza Australia

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aryza , expert developers of software solutions for the insolvency, credit and debt recovery sectors has today increased its global reach, with the launch of Aryza Australia.

The announcement comes off the back of the acquisition of Australian-based Insol 6, with teams now working in Perth and Sydney.

Following a number of significant acquisitions in the first half of 2021, the Aryza suite of products incorporates technology such as Open Banking and AI-informed decision making to seamlessly automate all elements of the financial restructuring and recovery journey.

With a focus on assisting professional restructuring firms, the Insol 6 software is designed to help businesses operate in a more connected, flexible and results-driven manner.

Existing Insol 6 customers benefit from single touch payroll, banking integration, quick and easy payment authorisations, more streamlined insolvency case management, access to a creditors' portal and improved auditing, security and compliance.

Becoming part of a bigger group will allow existing Insol 6 customers access to greater resources and this will help facilitate the rollout of new products.

Already operating in the US, the UK and Ireland, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, the launch of Aryza Australia will further expand Aryza's global reach.

Commenting on the acquisition, Stewart McLeod, CEO, Aryza Australia, said:

"Aryza is a global entity with a broader focus on insolvency software and financial services. The team at Aryza is hugely experienced and I'm excited to see how we can work together as Aryza Australia to enhance and improve our current product offering to a new market.

"Functionality such as company search integration, timekeeping, online approvals and dashboards are already proving popular with our client base, with a number of other exciting product developments in the pipeline."

Colin Brown, CEO, Aryza, continued:

"I'm pleased to launch Aryza Australia and welcome Insol 6 to the Aryza Group, a move that further increases our position within the insolvency, credit and debt recovery sectors. Becoming part of a bigger group will provide Insol 6 with greater access to development resources, as well as cutting edge software delivery methods such as web-based and cloud-based products."

To find out more about the ever-expanding suite of Aryza products, visit, https://www.aryza.com/aryza-australia/

