Swap Window to Migrate 100xCoin to $ALTBASE Opens

Rosedale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2021) - The migration window for 100xCoin to Altbase Token has officially opened. The migration will include a change of smart contract, and a new brand identity as per the project's new exchange-based ideals.

The swap window will be open until Oct 12, to allow holders of the old $100x project to migrate to the new Altbase proposition. The swap was initially due to take place over 5 days, however was extended by the Altbase team in order to allow 60k+ holders to swap with sufficient time.

How do Users Swap?

An Altbase Migration Link has been provided on the Altbase website, with a how-to blog for users to navigate the swap.

Why a Migration?

The previous tokenomics adopted by 100xCoin were similar to many other meme coins on the market today. Despite having endured it's fair share of hype, the project has entered a demise of a few months of stagnation.

Looking at the supply itself, a coin with trillions of supply can never be used for an exchange pairing of which is what Altbase is. Therefore, from the numbers alone, these two contrasting elements could never coexist within the same proposition.

One had to go, and the Altbase team has evidently moved with the longer term proposition that the "home of altcoins" would entail. By committing to the app and the technology that Altbase possesses, it's impossible to see how meme coin tokenomics can exist with this new product identity.

What Next for Altbase?



The new contract has now been deployed, with the swap window staying open until Oct 12th. An exception process is available after this date.



On the 12th, purchases of the new $ALTB token will be enabled and liquidity added. The delay has been invoked in order to prevent negative trading.

The previous 100xCoin website will be rebranded to the new Altbase UI, plus a URL migration to Altbase.com. This is due to happen on or around Oct 7th.

The token offering will then be branded entirely in line with the app of which it is the native token for. This was said to be a key element to the rebrand, synergising the offering of both the product and token as per mainstream examples like crypto.com.

New Contract Details

The new contract details and tokenomics for Altbase are as follows:

Address of Official Altbase Contract:

0x9b3a01f8b4abd2e2a74597b21b7c269abf4e9f41

Address of Swap Contract:

0x7338908d52edfe0809a62a1d94346d198bdd0153

Address of Extra Coins:

0x6e1f4593011d1c1533235a16ce2cb23f9bde8e0f - (For burning, exchange liquidity, marketing and, compensating for loss tokens)

After Oct 12



The Altbase product offering will be further aligned to that of an exchange, with further upgrades scheduled for the mobile app for both iOS and Android. As the rebrand and migration entails, Altbase will be at the forefront of the brand as both altcoin exchange and native token offerings.

Altbase - The Home of Altcoins



The Altbase app has recently listed some new projects, of which is evidently a sign of future plans for growth. They've added a new dynamic to buying doge coin with the listing of Nano Dogecoin, and are constantly adding vetted projects that may otherwise be inaccessible.



The apps ongoing development, and onboarding of new crypto coins is the determiner for success when it comes to Altbase going mainstream.

Media Contact:

Curtis Ramsay

Curtis@coinpresso.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98418