Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of global supply chain management and ecommerce logistics solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, to manage the company's inbound distribution center near Berlin, Germany.

Zalando's distribution center in Großbeeren, near Berlin, became operational in March 2021, offers 17.000 square meters of space and is strategically located near one of Germany's strongest consumer markets. The warehouse is used to distribute products among other Zalando fulfillment centers, helping to balance inventory among facilities and increase the availability of products based on consumer demand in given regions.

"Ingram Micro is proud to extend our collaboration with Zalando into a new area of business," said Dietmar Schenzel, executive director, Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services. "We have seen the company through immense growth from the launch of their ecommerce fulfillment operations through their evolution to become what is now the biggest online fashion platform in Europe. Such a journey speaks to the value of a truly strategic collaboration."

The inbound distribution center is the third facility in Zalando's network to be operated by Ingram Micro. Ingram Micro also manages Zalando's fulfillment centers near Stockholm, Sweden, and Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Ingram Micro Commerce Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that go beyond connecting supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, remarketing and more, our solutions drive growth, enhance ROI and protect our clients. We proudly serve customers across a broad spectrum of industries from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehouse network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobile device and ITAD industries. To learn more, visit: www.ingrammicroservices.com.

