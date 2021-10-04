Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE), a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, announces that its Board of Directors intends to nominate Ms. Colette Cohen for appointment as a non-executive director at the Company's 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"). Until the AGM, Ms. Cohen will attend meetings of the Board of Directors as an observer.

Joseph Rinaldi, Chairman of the Board of Technip Energies, declared: "I am delighted that Colette has agreed to be nominated to join the Technip Energies Board. With over two decades of expertise in the energy sector, the leadership role she is playing in the industrial transformation of the sector towards a net zero future and her well recognized advocacy for women in industry, Colette will be a valuable addition to the Board. I look forward to welcoming Colette to the Board."

Colette Cohen OBE is the Chief Executive Officer for the Net Zero Technology Centre, an organization committed to the development and deployment of technology to accelerate the transition to an affordable net zero future. She has worked in the industry for over 25 years, having held senior positions within industry leaders such as BP, ConocoPhillips and Centrica E&P, both in the UK and internationally.

Colette Cohen has a degree in Pure Applied Chemistry from Queen's University Belfast, as well as a master's in Project Management Economics from CERAM (France) and an honorary PhD from Aberdeen University.

She was formerly a Commissioner for the Just Transition Commission for Scotland and a member of the Technology Leadership Board for the UK Government.

Colette is an ambassador for Powerful Women and, in 2020, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire for services to the Oil and Gas industry.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

