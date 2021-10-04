EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot
Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Dublin, Irland und Lainate, Italien - 4. Oktober 2021 -Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. lanciert heute ein öffentliches Umtauschangebot gemäss den schweizerischen Übernahmevorschriften zur vollständigen Übernahme und Dekotierung von Cassiopea S.p.A. Das Umtauschverhältnis entspricht den aktuellen Marktpreisen.
Weitere Informationen sind verfügbar unter https://www.cosmopharma.com/news-and-media/news-releases/2021/211004 und unter https://www.cassiopea.com/web-filter/
This communication (the "Communication") has been prepared by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. ('Cosmo" and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us" or the "Group") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of any of the Group. Cosmo reserves the right to amend or replace the Communication at any time, and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipients with access to any additional information. Cosmo shall not be obligated to update or correct the information set forth in the Communication or to provide any additional information. Nothing in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.
