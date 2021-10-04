SQLI: Appointment of an independent expert in the context of the proposed tender offer from DBAY Advisors to acquire SQLI shares

4 october 2021

SQLI (FR0011289040 - SQI) announces that Finexsi has been appointed as an independent expert tasked with ruling on the financial conditions of the proposed tender offer to be filed by DBAY Advisors.

Following the announcement of the proposed voluntary tender offer for SQLI shares (FR0011289040 - SQI) by DBAY Advisors ("DBAY"), which holds a 28.6% share in SQLI, the details of which are available in the press releases published by DBAY and SQLI on 23 September 2021 (the "Offer"), SQLI's Board of Directors, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 261-1 I 4° of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French securities regulator, "AMF"), has appointed Finexsi as an independent expert with a view to drafting the report on the financial conditions of the Offer in accordance with the provisions of Articles 261-1 I et seq. of the General Regulation of the AMF and with AMF Instruction 2006-08 as amended on 10 February 2020.

The Board of Directors monitored the proposal made by the ad hoc committee set up by the Board in accordance with the provisions of Article 261 III of the AMF General Regulation and comprising the following members:

- Brand & Retail represented by Ms Nathalie Mesny - Independent Director - Chair of the ad hoc committee;

- Ms Véronique Reille Soult - Independent Director;

- Ms Ariel Steinmann - Independent Director.

The Board of Directors of SQLI will meet again to issue a reasoned opinion on the Offer, after familiarising itself with the report of the independent expert and the opinion of the Social and Economic Committee (CSE). The report of the independent expert and the reasoned opinion of the Board will be included in the draft response memorandum drawn up by SQLI and submitted for AMF approval.

Independent expert contact

Finexsi

Monsieur Olivier Peronnet / Madame Adeline Burnand

14 rue de Bassano, 75116 Paris, France

+33 1 43 18 42 42 - olivier.peronnet@finexsi.com - adeline.burnand@finexsi.com

SQLI announces its Q3 2021 revenues on 26 October 2021 after close of trading.

About SQLI: Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital.

Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency and promote their growth.

SQLI's 2,000 employees are spread over 13 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2020, the SQLI Group generated revenues of €214m.

SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000.

https://www.sqli.com

Investor Relations

Olivier Stephan - +33 (0)1 85 64 20 20 - ostephan@sqli.com

Jerôme Fabreguettes-Leib - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 - jfl@actus.fr

Financial Press Relations

Deborah Schwartz - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35 - dschwartz@actus.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71317-sqli_cp_expert_independant_en_vdef.pdf