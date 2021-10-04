DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

ADM Energy PLC: Notice of AGM



04.10.2021 / 08:00

4 October 2021



ADM Energy PLC?

("ADM" or the "Company")?



Notice of AGM



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at 11.00 a.m. on 29 October 2021 at the offices of Luther Pendragon, 48 Gracechurch Street, EC3V 0EJ. The Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be made available on the Company's website: www.admenergyplc.com



Shareholders are permitted to attend the meeting within safety constraints and in accordance with government guidelines. The AGM will be kept as concise and efficient as possible and, therefore, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy and to appoint the Chairman as their proxy. Shareholders are encouraged to ask questions by email ahead of the meeting. Any specific questions on the business of the AGM and Resolutions can be submitted ahead of the AGM by e-mail to thomas.verlander@shma.co.uk (marked for the attention of the Company Secretary). Shareholders who wish to vote are strongly encouraged to submit their votes by proxy as soon as possible and, in any event, by no later than at 11:00 a.m. on 27 October 2021.





Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Osamede Okhomina, CEO www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Arden Partners plc +44 20 7614 5900 (Lead Broker) Paul Shackleton Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Joint Broker) Claire Louise Noyce ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore





About ADM Energy PLC



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.



ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.