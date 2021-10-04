With industry-leading rated power of 333 kW, the Ampner ACETM 300 string inverter family enables building flexible and reliable solar power plants and battery energy storages for environmentally extremely demanding conditions, such as heat, cold, high altitudes, and highly corrosive areas. The robust devices operate even at -40°C and provide a large variety of input options to facilitate the plant design. They also support bifacial and high-power modules for future proof operation of the photovoltaic power plants.

"For our customers the qualities of the ACE 300 and its high power density mean minimized downtime, lower Levelized Cost of Energy and higher energy yield. Because of its good fit for hybrid installations, the ACE 300 provides an efficient tool for the growing solar energy and energy storage market" says Mika Jantunen, Ampner CEO.

The IEC certified devices will be presented at the Intersolar 2021 exhibition in Munich on 6-8th October and are ready for deliveries immediately. The products are designed and manufactured in Finland.

Ampner Ltd. provides products and services for connecting renewable energy sources to the grid. The company designs and manufactures string inverters capable of operating in demanding conditions in photovoltaic power plants and battery energy storage systems globally.

Ampner also creates smart solutions for managing, testing and assuring the quality of a variety of renewable energy sources. The company designs, calculates and simulates electrical connections to the grid, whatever the energy source: wind, the sun, water or battery energy storage.

