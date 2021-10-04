Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12A18 ISIN: NO0010716582 Ticker-Symbol: 1AKA 
Tradegate
04.10.21
10:27 Uhr
2,075 Euro
+0,070
+3,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0542,07210:28
2,0522,07510:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKER SOLUTIONS
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA2,075+3,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.