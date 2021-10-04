- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions shares gained nearly 3% in early trading after Danske Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Aker Solution is likely to continue to see strong order intake in the next 2 years, Danske said
- • Earnings should be robust and the company is very likely to reach its 2025 revenue targets
- • Dividends will probably be introduced early next year, Danske said
- • Price target of NOK 25 implies 23% upside
AKER SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de