Magnit Announces Appointment of Chief Digital and Technology Officer

Krasnodar, Russia (October 4, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced the appointment of Yuri Misnik to the position of Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

Yuri will be responsible for implementation of Magnit's digital and technology transformation strategy, development of digital product portfolio, and modernisation of the Company's operations via integration of modern technologies and innovations, development of IT infrastructure, use of advanced analytics, and optimization of business processes. He will report directly to Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit.

Yuri has more than 20 years of successful experience in IT, having worked in such leading companies as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, HSBC, and National Australia Bank (NAB). He has been a Cloud pioneer leading development and integration of Azure services for Microsoft's enterprise customers. In 2012, he joined the team of Amazon Web Services to work on implementation of Amazon Cloud (AWS) services in the UK and Europe. From 2015 to 2019, Yuri served as the Digital Chief Information Officer at HSBC and later as a CIO at National Australia Bank. He pioneered implementation of Cloud, Agile, DevOps, and product teams in financial services, and worked on bringing a combination of modern solution development methods and cutting-edge implementations of cloud services offered by AWS and Microsoft to the banking industry.

From late 2019, Yuri served as the Group Chief Technology Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), where he was responsible for driving the group's technology strategy to ensure that FAB was ready for the next generation of digital banking services.

Yuri Misnik said: "Magnit has everything to set the trends on the Russian retail market - formidable infrastructure, cutting-edge solutions, rich history, ample experience, and, in my opinion, the strongest team of likeminded professionals, which I am very happy to join. I have every confidence in our ability to use technology as our key competitive differentiator and triumph over the challenges delivering successful outcomes to our customers and shareholders."

Note to editors

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

