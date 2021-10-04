Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938508 ISIN: FI0009008924 Ticker-Symbol: WE3 
Frankfurt
04.10.21
08:15 Uhr
1,982 Euro
-0,018
-0,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2021 | 09:53
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sievi Capital Oyj: The acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ has been completed

Sievi Capital Plc
Press release 4 October 2021 at 10:45 am EEST

The acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ has been completed

On 20 September 2021, Sievi Capital announced that it had signed an agreement on the acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Oy (hereinafter "HTJ"). The preconditions for completing the acquisition have now been met and the transaction has entered into force today.

Sievi Capital's investment in the new company that carried out the transaction was approximately EUR 7.8 million and its holding in the company after the transaction is approximately 92.4 per cent. The other owners of the company include HTJ's executives and members of the Board of Directors.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Jussi Majamaa
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


SIEVI CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.