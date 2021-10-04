4 October 2021

Augmentum Fintech plc

$5.0 million investment into Wematch

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum"), the UK's only publicly listed investment company focussing on the fintech sector, announces that it has made a $5.0 million (c.£3.7 million) investment into Wematch.

Augmentum has invested in Wematch's $19.4 million Series B, led by Deutsche Börse, with participation from Illuminate Financial. Existing investor J.P. Morgan is also participating in the round.

Wematch (https://wematch.live) is a capital markets trading platform that helps financial institutions transition liquidity to an orderly electronic service, improving productivity and de-risking the process of voice broking. Their solution helps traders find liquidity, negotiate, trade, optimise and manage the lifecycle of their portfolios of assets and trade structures. Wematch is focused on structured products such as securities financing, OTC equity derivatives and OTC cleared interest rates derivatives.

Wematch is headquartered in Tel Aviv and has offices in London and Paris. Its software is used by 40 banks, 17 fund managers and more than 1.000 traders across Europe, and since 2020 the US.

Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, said: "This is Augmentum's first investment into the capital markets space, where we have been convinced for some time that innovative fintech solutions could improve market efficiency. Wematch is already active in multiple asset classes and is leveraging technology to change how market participants interact, helping reduce operational risk while controlling costs thanks to their differentiated subscription model. As such, Wematch makes a compelling addition to the portfolio."

END

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy, Tom Pocock

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat

(Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Neither the content of any website referred to in this announcement nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.