Catella - Property Investment Management: Andreas Wesner new Managing Director in Catella Real Estate AG

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Wesner has been appointed as Managing Director and spokesperson at Catella Real Estate AG (CREAG). He will start his new position on the 1st April 2022.

Andreas Wesner has long and extensive experience from the German and European property market and regulated fund operations. He joins Catella from a role as Head of Transactions - Northern Continental Europe at LaSalle Investment Management. Prior to LaSalle, Andreas has worked in investment management and acquisitions in AXA Investment Managers, The Carlyle Group, and Merrill Lynch Management.

"We are delighted to welcome Andreas Wesner to the CREAG team. CREAG plays a key role in Catella Property Investment Management's growth strategy and Andreas's broad competence and experience supports the execution of future growth and expansion of CREAG", says Timo Nurminen, Head of Property Investment Management at Catella.

CREAG is Catella's full-service property fund management platform based in Munich. The open-end fund operation is active in the areas of real estate fund management and real estate investment advice. Since 2007, when the company was established, it has grown to one of the leading investment managers in Germany with AUM of EUR 6,3 Bn and staff of 94.

"I am excited about the new challenges and the opportunity to join CREAG and its talented team. My past 20 years in the field of property investments in Germany and Europe will provide a good platform to develop and continue CREAG's journey towards a leading pan-European investment manager", says Andreas Wesner.

Andreas Wesner will take up the position as Managing Director at CREAG on 1stApril 2022. The appointment is subject to the approval of Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).

For more information, please contact:

Timo Nurminen

Head of Property Investment Management

+358 50 337 3320

timo.nurminen@catella.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/catella---property-investment-management/r/andreas-wesner-new-managing-director-in-catella-real-estate-ag,c3425430

The following files are available for download: