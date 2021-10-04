The photovoltaic boiler can be easily be installed by the users themselves. The solar modules are connected to the boiler via an MC4 contact plug, and heat the water.Germany-based Fothermo System AG has developed a photovoltaic boiler that is claimed to offer an inexpensive and independent hot water supply, with possible applications ranging from caravans to garden sheds, kitchens, showers and even tiny houses for one or two people. The system can be deployed by the users themselves, without the need for trained installers. Thanks to "plug-and-play' connections, installation can be carried out ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...