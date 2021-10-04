Drayson Technologies (Europe) Limited has changed its name to Freevolt Technologies Limited to mirror the Freevolt technology brand in the business name

Drayson Technologies today announces that it has become Freevolt Technologies. Seven years after its spin out from Imperial College London, Drayson Technologies has developed its core Freevolt proprietary radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting technology into a global award-winning suite of proprietary, patented and patent-pending technologies that recycle and harvest RF energy from radio transmission networks (NFC, cellular, Wi-Fi, etc). As a result, the business will now benefit from the progress made in transforming Freevolt into a global, prominent brand, to become, itself, identified under this name.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD FREng Chairman of Freevolt Technologies said:

"We are very pleased with the progress made by the Freevolt brand over the last 7 years. It therefore feels natural for the business to capitalise on this and encapsulate this fantastic brand, continuing to deliver market leading RF energy harvesting solutions which are 2-3 times more efficient than the closest competitor."

About Freevolt

Freevolt Technologies is a UK technology company developing next-generation biometric smart card products for the access control, cryptocurrency wallet, healthcare, and payments sectors. Freevolt is an award-winning suite of proprietary technologies that recycle and harvest radio frequency (RF) energy from radio transmission networks (e.g. NFC, cellular, Wi-Fi, etc).

Freevolt's mission is to deliver advanced biometric smart cards that feature fraud protection and improved security without imposing any changes in the existing card reader infrastructure or the user experience. Our lead product, S-Key, is a battery-less biometric smart card for access control, helping businesses reduce security and impersonation risks through stronger user authentication.

Freevolt is based in London, UK, with a team of international engineers bringing a wealth of experience in product development and manufacturing, as well as expertise in RF energy harvesting and associated power technologies. The Company owns over 20 granted patents protecting our IP across multiple territories.

For more information, please visit: www.freevolt.tech

