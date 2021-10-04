Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 29 Interim Announcement



In the period from 27 September 2021 up to and including 1 October 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 560,872 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 27.09.2021 108,704 22.68280 28.09.2021 113,063 21.98459 29.09.2021 104,951 21.92307 30.09.2021 115,149 21.73979 01.10.2021 119,005 21.74015 In total 560,872 22.00628

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 4 October 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.

Board of Directors