Focus Financial Partners: Trident Financial Planning Joins Connectus, Further Expanding Connectus' Footprint in the United Kingdom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Trident Financial Planning Limited ("Trident") has been acquired by Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus").

Trident is a boutique chartered financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Berkshire, England with a satellite office in East Lothian, Scotland. Founded in 2010 by Vincent Reeves, Duncan Forbes and Andrew Wagstaff, Trident provides customized wealth management and financial planning advice to individuals and families throughout the United Kingdom. Through a high touch, personalized service model for clients across all phases of their financial lives, Trident has established long-standing and loyal multi-generational relationships.

"We are very excited to announce our partnership with Connectus," said Vincent Reeves, Founder and Director of Trident. "This is the next step in the evolution of our firm, and we are pleased to be gaining a strategic partner who appreciates our entrepreneurial and client-centric mindset. Similarly, we look forward to gaining access to the collaborative community and resources Connectus offers to support our growth and our long-term succession plan."

"We are thrilled to welcome Trident as the second firm to join Connectus in the United Kingdom following Connectus' initial entry into this market earlier this year," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Joining Connectus will enable the Trident team to broaden their capabilities and access a consortium of like-minded advisers while they maintain autonomy over their client relationships. Connectus' unique value proposition has allowed us to sustain strong momentum in the United Kingdom. By providing advisors with the technology and tools to efficiently deliver an exceptional client experience, while also giving them the resources to achieve substantial operating efficiencies, Connectus remains highly differentiated in the wealth management market globally."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Connectus Wealth Advisers

Connectus is a global consortium of client-centric advisers that deliver comprehensive wealth management advice through access to expanded services, shared resources and best practices. Connectus exemplifies the spirit of partnership and collaboration yet celebrates the entrepreneurial mind-set of its advisers. Connectus is designed for founders and teams who want to continue to manage their client relationships and maintain their boutique cultures, while gaining the operational efficiencies of shared infrastructure and access to expanded client service capabilities.

Through Focus, Connectus advisers gain a strategic growth partner with specialized expertise. They benefit from Focus' scale and extensive network, continuity planning, insights and best practices. Focus is also a source of permanent capital to accelerate growth and enhance business and client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.connectuswealth.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

