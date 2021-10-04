Huawei Enterprise: Huawei Announces Unrivalled Two-week Lead Time for High-demand Wi-Fi 6 Network Components

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises face increasing pressures to deploy networks at speed, Huawei Enterprise delivers essential switches and Access Points (APs) to the door within 14 days.

Huawei's portfolio of network solutions - including AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, CloudEngine Switch, and CloudCampus - empowers enterprises to meet the demands of today's fast-paced, increasingly digitized world.

As enterprise organizations race to modernize their networks and establish new global locations, each day spent waiting for vital network components can have a significant knock-on effect on productivity and costs. In response, Huawei is offering a comprehensive range of network parts with an unprecedented two-week delivery period. No other enterprise network provider is known to offer this exceptionally rapid delivery in a marketplace traditionally known for significantly longer lead times.

AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 helps enterprises achieve ultra-fast speeds without coverage holes, with no waiting times for services and zero packet loss during roaming. CloudEngine enables wired and wireless convergence, enabling enterprises to build campus networks that simplify management and offer high reliability and service intelligence. Furthermore, Huawei's Cloud Campus Solution allows for the construction of an intent-driven, global network. The End to End (E2E) solution optimizes network architecture, making business accessible from anywhere.

The company's CloudEngine Campus Switches afford high density 10 GE access and wired and wireless convergence. An Intelligent Network O&M collects data in real-time through telemetry. Collaboration with the campus network analyzer ensures the best user experience as network problems are detected quickly and accurately.

Other CloudEngine Campus Switch options span energy-saving and enhanced security features, with simplified Network O&M. Benefits include a silent, energy-saving design, Super Virtual Fabric (SVF) with plug-and-play capabilities, and the dynamic delivery of user policies (VLAN, QoS, and ACL).

Huawei's WLAN enterprise networking products afford many advantages, from lightning-fast speeds, always-on mobility, and continuous, self-organizing networking.

AirEngine Access Points enable next-generation indoor Wi-Fi 6 AP supporting six spatial streams and featuring built-in Smart Antennas that automatically suppress interference, double signal strength, and provide 20 percent wider coverage. A Cloud management platform streamlines the management of APs and services, reducing O&M costs.

Sun Tao, Vice President, Marketing & Solution Sales, Huawei Western Europe Enterprise Business Group, commented: "As a customer-centric organization, we continually look to create value for our customers through the provision of secure and stable networks. Sustainability, quality, and compliance underpin everything we do. Our research and development teams work tirelessly to identify new technologies for the Innovation 2.0 era, and we are delighted to bring this unique offer to the marketplace."

Any switches or APs ordered before October 31st, 2021, will be delivered within two weeks, with customers also benefiting from time-limited promotional pricing.

Huawei's offer spans the following parts:

AirEngine 5761-21 (11ax, 2 + 4 dual radio, Smart Antenna, USB, BLE)

AirEngine 5761-11 (11ax, 2 + 2 dual radio, Smart Antenna, USB, BLE)

CloudEngine S6730-H24X6C (24 x 10 GE SFP+, 6 x 100 GE/40 GE QSFP28)

CloudEngine S5735-L8P4S-A1 (8 x 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet Interface, 4 x GE SFP, PoE+, AC)

CloudEngine S5735-L24P4X-A1 (24 x 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet Interface, 4 x 10 GE SFP+, PoE+, AC)

CloudEngine S5735-L48P4X-A1 (48 x 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet Interface, 4 x 10 GE SFP+, PoE+, AC)

All network parts are available for delivery in Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, San Marino, Vatican City State, Andorra, and Gibraltar.

Enterprise organizations can begin modernizing and building their networks by placing orders with Huawei via: https://e.huawei.com/uk/solutions/enterprise-networks/delivery-promotion.

Contact person:

Lonzo Huang

huanglongzhou@huawei.com

00447794918159

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636604/Huawei_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1638626/Huawei_Enterprise_Logo.jpg