IHS Holding Limited ("IHS Towers"), one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of 22,500,000 ordinary shares, 18,000,000 of which are being offered by IHS Towers and 4,500,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,700,000 ordinary shares from IHS Towers and 675,000 ordinary shares from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price. The initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $21.00 and $24.00 per share. IHS Towers has been approved to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "IHS."

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc. and Absa Bank Limited are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen and Company, LLC, Investec Bank plc, Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Limited, FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch), acting through its Rand Merchant Bank division, Academy Securities, Inc., Loop Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez Company, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank Co., LLC and Tigress Financial Partners LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at: prospectus-eg_fi@jpmchase.com; or

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at: 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

