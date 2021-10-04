A result of customer feedback and analysis, company also places first in the Breadth of Service category

Workhuman, pioneers of the human workplace, today announced its first-place ranking on HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Recognition. Workhuman, formerly Globoforce, has made the Baker's Dozen list of top recognition providers for the past 11 years, most of the time appearing as a top five overall provider. This year, the company also placed first in the Breadth of Service category.

Ranking on the 2021 Baker's Dozen is considered the industry's gold standard for recognition services. The Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating is an independent analysis of feedback collected from more than 400 verified recognition customers and buyers. Ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction and are determined across three subcategories: breadth of service, size of deals, and quality of service.

"With the Great Resignation in full effect, employee recognition is no longer a nice to have within an organization; it's a must-have engagement and retention tool," said Chris French, Executive Vice President, Customer Strategy, Workhuman. "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the corporate world that its employees are its number one asset and that they need to be treated as such. We put our customers at the heart of everything we do and being recognized as the leading recognition provider, especially as the honor came as a direct result of our customers' satisfaction, is proof that we are succeeding in our mission to make work more human."

"Workhuman has been a force in our Baker's Dozen rating for Recognition since its inception and we're excited to honor them as the overall leader this year," said Elliot Clark, CEO at HRO Today. "Employees are leaving jobs at unprecedented rates and so it has never been as important as it is today for organizations to do everything they can to retain the talent they have. The first step is looking at their employee engagement practices and making sure they have an employee recognition solution in the mix. Workhuman has and continues to be one of the top choices in the market for proven Social Recognition programs."

Workhuman Cloud empowers business and HR leaders with a single platform for Social Recognition, Continuous Performance Management, and modules that celebrate the whole human including work anniversaries, personal life events, and community activities. Social Recognition, a modern approach to employee recognition, makes people feel seen, heard, and appreciated for who they are and the work they do; it is the foundation for creating a culture of positivity and excellence, empowering humans to do the best work of their lives. Companies investing in Social Recognition experience increased employee engagement, higher productivity, and better retention, all while uncovering actionable workplace insights around performance, diversity, equity, and organizational culture.

To view the full list of this year's rankings, click here. For more information about Workhuman's Social Recognition solution, please visit www.workhuman.com/solutions/social-recognition. Or tune into Workhuman Spotlight, Workhuman's premier digital event on October 6, 2021, to learn more about the innovative ways that Workhuman Cloud can create business impact during a time of uncertainty.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management solutions. Workhuman inspires more than six million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 21 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com.

