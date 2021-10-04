Westbridge bolsters Texas operations following U.S. expansion

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Westbridge Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) ("Westbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of renewable industry veteran Antonio Giustino as Chief Technical Officer, following the recently announced acquisition of the 221MWp Accalia Point Solar PV project in Cameron County Texas.

Tony is an experienced engineer who is highly regarded in the renewable energy industry. He will work as an advisor for the Company and will be based in Austin, Texas, reporting directly to the CEO Stefano Romanin.

Tony will help advance the Company's solar PV project pipeline and development, including battery storage and the enabling technologies that are central to the Company's Intelligent ESG vision.

Prior to joining Westbridge, Tony led clean energy operations in the Americas for Wood plc, one of the world's leading consulting and engineering firms in the energy sector. Tony joined Wood after almost six years of managing project finance due diligence at DNV GL. Before joining the renewable energy industry, Tony was a commissioned officer, pilot and squadron commander in the United States Air Force. Tony was a Charles Stark Draper Fellow and holds a Master of Science in aerospace engineering from M.I.T. and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"It is truly exciting to provide my expertise to Westbridge in advancing its renewable energy and battery storage projects and to join at this exciting time of the Company's rapid growth," said Tony. "My goal is to leverage my technical acumen and international experience in the renewables sector to successfully achieve the Company's milestones and realize our business plan."

Stefano Romanin, Westbridge CEO, commented, "We are delighted that we have recruited such an experienced and respected engineer in the renewable energy industry to our team. The technical expertise of an executive like Tony ensures that our projects will be at the cutting edge of renewable technology. Tony's appointment demonstrates our commitment to further expand and grow our position in the United States and to develop best in class solar PV projects and enabling technologies such as battery storage and green hydrogen."

