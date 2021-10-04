New module enhances imaging capabilities of confocal microscope systems

Fully compatible with all confocal systems, including CrestOptics' X-light V3 spinning disk

Expands CrestOptics' portfolio of flexible, modular high quality imaging products

CrestOptics S.p.A., a manufacturer of high-end microscopy solutions and advanced systems for fluorescence microscopy and diagnostic applications, today announced the launch of DeepSIM, a super resolution module designed to enhance the imaging capabilities of confocal microscope systems. The DeepSIM module can be used with Crest's X-light V3 spinning disk, or alternative confocal systems, to offer high-resolution images for life science researchers.

"We are pleased to introduce DeepSIM to the market to continue enhancing the flexibility of our systems and offer a superior product which further expands the imaging capabilities for life science researchers by overcoming the challenges associated with current super-resolution systems. We are continuously developing new products to enhance specifications of current systems and introduce new modules to offer exceptional image quality," said Raino Ceccarelli, Head of Product Development at CrestOptics. "The DeepSIM module augments super resolution microscopy to answer the deep biological questions effortlessly".

"CrestOptics' high-end product portfolio, including the new DeepSIM module, provides accessible super-resolution microscopy helping scientists obtain meaningful deep data. All of our products are designed to be easily configurable to offer streamlined user experience and high-resolution imaging solutions," said Luca Clario, Business Development Specialist at CrestOptics. "Offering this additional module will improve imaging for our current customers, and also meet the needs of researchers using other microscopy systems"

DeepSIM will be launched virtually in Europe at the EMBO and EMBL Imaging Symposium on the 4th of October 2021, and in the US at Neuroscience 2021 on the 8th of November 2021.

For more information: https://crestoptics.com/deepsim/

CrestOptics manufactures high-end microscopy instruments under own brand and as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The Company's instrumentation can be integrated with other high-end imaging systems used in life science research to enhance detection and performance of imaging.

