Applied UV, Inc.: Applied UV Continues Successful International Expansion with Installations of Airocide Systems at Multiple Wineries in Mexico

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that its exclusive distributor for Mexico and Latin America , JARO Trading and Supply, has recently installed Airocide® units at wineries in Mexico, to help control mold and microorganisms in winemaking areas and reduce pathogen spread to create a safer and cleaner environment for staff and visitors.

"The Airocide technology is already well established within the wine industry in North America and Europe. We look forward to continuing to build this footprint all throughout Latin America," commented Rodolfo Roman, Managing Director JARO Trading and Supply.

"Airocide® has a long established and proven track record protecting some of the most recognized wineries in the world from the harmful effects of spores, mold and airborne microorganisms," said Q Saeed, CEO of Applied UV. "We are excited about the continued growth and utilization of the Airocide® system within the winery industry and pleased that we are experiencing improving sales activity with our exclusive distributor serving Mexico and Latin America."

Airocide® technology is utilized globally by over 200 well known winemakers. Wineries have long grappled with the trade-off of high humidity in a cellar versus the significant microbiological risk from the presence of mold. Airocide® is a perfect solution not only in the barrel room, but also to save their most expensive high-end wines during bottle aging, to avoid TCA problems that can lead to cork taint, and most importantly to protect employees and winetasters from harmful airborne pathogens. Airocide® eliminates mold spores and airborne microorganisms, which represent one of the biggest threats to a winemaking environment. If mold grows on the wine barrels, it can result in a very costly loss to the winemaker.

Vinos Don Leo enologist Ezequiel Gomez Roa stated, "We have noticed a great difference in the hygienic conservation of the barrels, which has allowed us to increase the humidity of the cellar a little more, without worrying about diseases (fungi) in the oak."

Viñedos Encinillas enologist Fernando Mendoza Aragon commented, "A dramatic difference. The cava smells only of wood and earth and is definitely a radical improvement. We are very satisfied with the immediate results."

The Airocide® System, originally developed by NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

