Right On Brands, Inc.: Right On Brands Reports Record Quarter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today record sales for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. "I am proud to announce that we just finished the biggest quarter in the history of the company!" said Jerry Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi also said, "2020 was a very hard year for the company, but 2021 is going to be a record setting year, sales from our Dallas store have exceeded our expectations and our licensed store in Austin has also had a good first month in sales."

Grisaffi further said, "We are negotiating with a client in Laredo Texas to open a new licensed Endo Dispensary and Wellness store that we hope to be open around December 1, 2021 and we are also looking at a few candidates for a new Dallas location."

Grisaffi ended with, "We are extremely excited that our products have been widely accepted and drawing many repeat customers. We will have our quarterly report on time and we believe all will be pleased with the results."

