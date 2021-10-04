Plans to Develop and Launch A Global Registry For The Identification and Long Term Management of Current and Former Boxers With mTBI and PTSD

Insights Derived From This Project Will Help Guide The Development Of Guidelines and Treatment Goals For The WBA Family

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to develop and launch a global registry for the identification and long term management of current and former boxers with mTBI and PTSD in partnership with the World Boxing Association.

The World Boxing Association (the "WBA"), formerly known as the National Boxing Association ("NBA"), is the oldest of the four major organizations which sanction professional boxing bouts. Led by its longest serving President, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, the WBA is committed to identifying and implementing more effective management and treatment of mild traumatic brain injury ("mTBI"). President Mendoza stated, "It is no secret that a boxing match is highlighted by skillful defense and aggressive, sometimes violent offensive attacks. From the beginning the WBA has known that a number of our members suffer from the short and long-term effects of varying degrees of mild traumatic brain injury associated with their time competing in the ring. We believe in the promise of the resurgence of psychedelic medicine and are proud to be collaborating with Lobe as we work together to improve the lives and health of members of the WBA family."

Mr. Mendoza continued, "In concert with Lobe Sciences the WBA plans to initiate a first of a kind international registry of current and former WBA boxers who know or suspect that they have suffered from some level of mTBI. Additionally, in conjunction with Lobe and medical experts, we plan to develop a first of its kind protocol to describe the best practices for the early diagnosis and treatment of brain injury to be utilized post fight for current boxers. For the boxers who have retired from active competition, we plan to take a more proactive approach and develop our own symptom tracking and mTBI identification tool to more accurately prioritize appropriate intervention, possibly with the therapeutic regimen being developed by Lobe Sciences."

Philip Young, CEO of Lobe Sciences stated, "This is an ambitious and multifaceted program. Too often patients suffering from mTBI develop post-traumatic stress disorder ("PTSD") and we plan to work to address both the acute trauma and the longer-term condition. Currently, there are no approved pharmaceutical therapies for either mTBI or PTSD. If proven in clinical trials, the combination of NAC (N-Acetylcysteine) and psilocybin may provide a treatment to patients globally. Working with the WBA to explore the identification of and management of both conditions in the WBA community will be an important step in the Company's clinical development for our therapeutic candidates globally."

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

