The Shanti Therapeutics Focus on Chronic Pain Market with Psychedelics

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Global Wellness Strategies Inc. (CSE: LOAN) (FSE: O3X4) (OTCQB: PNNRF) (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) ("Global" or the "Company") changes symbol to GWS and introduces Dr. Sud Agarwal BSc, MB ChB, FANZCA, the Chairman of Cannvalate Pty Ltd. and Shanti Therapeutics. His experience and expertise in the psychedelic industry will contribute significantly to our efforts in the space moving forward.

GWS Symbol Change:

Global Wellness Strategies Inc. "Helping you Get Well Soon" is changing its ticker symbol from "LOAN" to "GWS". The Company expects the symbol change to take effect on Wednesday October 6, 2021. The change in the ticker symbol is being made to provide greater visibility with respect to the long-term strategy of the Company: providing high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for global wellness. No action is required by existing shareholders with regards to the ticker symbol change.

"We are looking forward to trading under the new 'GWS' symbol on the Canadian Stock Exchange," said Meris Kott, CEO of Global Wellness Strategies. "The new symbol directly aligns with the vision of the Company and the path we foresee taking in order to continue adding significant value to our shareholders by developing and commercializing medicines with our portfolio clients."

Pain & Psychedelics:

While there has been increasing hype and capital markets interest in and research on the use of psychedelics, such as psilocybin, ketamine, LSD and MDMA (aka, ecstasy or molly), for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other psychiatric disorders, little research has been conducted to date on the use of psychedelics for chronic pain. It is the goal of the Company to be the market leader in the management of pain with IND application to the FDA for a novel drug culminating with clinical trials and changing the landscape with new solutions to solve the pain epidemic.

Additionally, because of the urgent need for improved pharmacological approaches for the treatment of peri-operative pain, Shanti Therapeutics has already filed a patent application outlining a method for the treatment/prevention of pain, the method comprising oral administration of an effective dose of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).

Meet the founder of Shanti Therapeutics Pty Ltd.:

Dr. Sud Agarwal is a founder and Chairman of Cannvalate Pty Ltd. based in Australia and the co-founder of Shanti Therapeutics Pty Ltd. Sud is a pioneer and a global first-mover in the novel cannabinoid space, a medical research key opinion leader and an experienced listed company executive with deep investment networks. He is also a board member and executive of a number of listed and unlisted companies.

Additionally, Dr. Agarwal is a board certified, specialist anesthesiologist with extensive research credentials in novel drug development and FDA registration. He is the primary inventor of > 20 novel cannabinoid and entheogen patents for a variety of medical illnesses.

"We are honored to work closely with Sud as a team leader at Shanti, and we look forward to his invaluable strategic advice as we continue to grow Global Wellness and enter the psychedelic industry through our definitive acquisition with Cannvalate of their subsidiary Shanti Therapeutics," remarked Global Wellness Strategies CEO, Meris Kott.

About Global Wellness Strategies

Global Wellness Strategies is a prospect generator that provides high growth companies with financial, operational, and management assistance in the fast-growing market for wellness consumer products. The focus of the Company is on global wellness, psychedelics, mycology, hemp and CBD, healthcare-related target companies.

For further information visit websites:

www.globalwellnessstrategies.com and www.shantitherapeutics.com

Or Contact Meris Kott CEO 604.484.0355 or email to info@globalwellnessstrategies.com

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, its financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98417