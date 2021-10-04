Affordable smartwatch encourages physical activity and allows families to stay in touch

Xplora, Europe's #1 kids' smartwatch company, today introduced the XGO2 to the US, an ideal first phone and smartwatch for children. The affordable XGO2 is designed for children between the ages of 4-10 and unlike other smartwatches, it encourages physical activity while letting families stay safe and in touch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005032/en/

Xplora, Europe's #1 kids' smartwatch company, today introduced the XGO2 to the US, an ideal first phone and smartwatch for children. The affordable XGO2 is designed for children between the ages of 4-10 and unlike other smartwatches, it encourages physical activity while letting families stay safe and in touch. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Young children are less active than ever before, and this trend has been made worse by the pandemic," said Sten Kirkbak, CEO of Xplora. "With the new XGO2, Xplora is looking to change that and encourage children to be active, to investigate and to explore the world. That is why we launched the world's first activity platform combining physical activity with entertainment for kids in 2019. It has already been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of children, and we are making it even more accessible with the XGO2."

About the XGO2 Encouraging Children to Safely Explore the World

The XGO2 raises the bar for a more affordable, feature-rich smartwatch with mobile phone and GPS tracking. It has all the high-quality components parents expect from a top-of-the-range smartwatch, at a fraction of the price. Key benefits include:

Encourages more physical activity The XGO2 watch accurately tracks kids' steps-which earn them Xplora Coins for every 1,000 steps taken. The Coins can be redeemed on Xplora's groundbreaking Goplay platform, which includes popular games based on blockbuster children's movies such as Sonic the Hedgehog. Recently, children walked 1.8 billion steps to play the Tom Jerry The Movie virtual pinball game, which equals 262,000 hours of physical activity.

The XGO2 watch accurately tracks kids' steps-which earn them Xplora Coins for every 1,000 steps taken. The Coins can be redeemed on Xplora's groundbreaking Goplay platform, which includes popular games based on blockbuster children's movies such as Sonic the Hedgehog. Recently, children walked 1.8 billion steps to play the Tom Jerry The Movie virtual pinball game, which equals 262,000 hours of physical activity. Safely keep in touch The XGO2 Smartwatch can make and receive calls from pre-approved contacts only. Additionally, children can receive text messages, voice messages, emojis, and respond to approved contacts.

The XGO2 Smartwatch can make and receive calls from pre-approved contacts only. Additionally, children can receive text messages, voice messages, emojis, and respond to approved contacts. Stay safe The XGO2 uses GPS to keep parents informed where their children are. Additionally, parents can easily set up safe zones via a Google Maps integration, and they will be alerted when their children enter or leave the safe zones.

The XGO2 uses GPS to keep parents informed where their children are. Additionally, parents can easily set up safe zones via a Google Maps integration, and they will be alerted when their children enter or leave the safe zones. Completely GDPR compliant Xplora and the XGO2 comply with the strictest security and transparency standards in Europe, Asia and the United States, including GDPR compliance, to ensure a safe onboarding for kids to the digital world. It is also CPRA and CE/FCC compliant.

Children who wear Xplora smartwatches and engage with the Goplay platform typically take up to 300% more steps a day than regular users. Each week, Xplora users walk more than four billion steps. This summer more than 12,000 children joined a challenge and walked to Mars in just 50 days.

Pricing and Availability

XGO2 may be purchased for $119.99 with a monthly Pay as you Go SIM option, or $99.99 subject to 12- or 24-month SIM Contract.

About Xplora Technologies AS:

Xplora is a platform and services company and an industry leader in the market for children's smartwatches. Xplora was founded to give children a safe onboarding to the digital life and a better balance between screen time and physical activity. Xplora's vision is to enable children around the world to experience how their everyday activities can create value and make a positive change in the world. The company is headquartered in Norway with operations worldwide.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005032/en/

Contacts:

Mark McClennan

C+C, for Xplora

508-397-3992

xplora@cplusc.com