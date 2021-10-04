The modular battery can be cascaded up to 30.7 kWh of storage capacity. The Energy Butler is a storage kit made up of up to eight modules.From pv magazine Germany Austrian manufacturer M-Tec Energy Systems GmbH will launch a modular battery storage system with an integrated hybrid inverter in January 2022. Dubbed Energy Butler, the storage system consists of a modular battery that can be stacked by combining up to eight modules to reach a storage capacity ranging from 11.5 to 30.7 kWh. The company said the new product is suitable for both single and multi-family houses as well as for commercial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...