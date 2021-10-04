Adani Green Energy has completed the acquisition of 5 GW of solar and wind assets from SB Energy India for $3.5 billion, marking the largest renewables M&A deal in the country. The acquisition swells Adani's operational capacity by 46%.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy Ltd, the world's largest solar power developer, today announced it had completed the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings Ltd for an enterprise valuation of $3.5 billion (INR26,000 crore). The transaction marks India's largest renewable energy acquisition. SB Energy - formerly an 80:20 joint venture majority owned by Japan's ...

