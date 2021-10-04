Anzeige
Montag, 04.10.2021
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Stuttgart
04.10.21
08:11 Uhr
14,400 Euro
+0,400
+2,86 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
Dow Jones News
04.10.2021 | 15:04
JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank 04-Oct-2021 / 14:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 02 October 2021 the powers of Mr. Mikhail Kablashev as a member of the Management Board were terminated.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 11,002.4 bn as at 30 June 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 592 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com

For further information, please contact: 

Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  123519 
EQS News ID:  1238052 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 08:33 ET (12:33 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
