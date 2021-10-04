Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (509/21)

At the request of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 8, 2021. Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO5 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: QUIA TO5 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016828982 ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 236812 ------------------------------------------------------ Terms: Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during November 12, 2021 - November 25, 2021. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,5 and above SEK 1.3 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti November 29, 2021 - December 15, 2021. on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 13, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00 399.