Montag, 04.10.2021
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
WKN: A0X94X ISIN: SE0001384850 Ticker-Symbol: 99B 
Frankfurt
04.10.21
08:13 Uhr
0,075 Euro
+0,002
+2,45 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUIAPEG PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUIAPEG PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2021 | 15:05
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (509/21)

At the request of QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals
Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 8, 2021. 

Security name: QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB TO5
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   QUIA TO5               
------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016828982             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  236812                
------------------------------------------------------

Terms:   Issue price, 70 procent of VWAP during November 12, 2021 - November 
       25, 2021. However, the issue price shall not be below SEK 0,5 and 
       above SEK 1.3                           
      1 option right gives the right to subscribe for           
      1 new share in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti November 29, 2021 - December 15, 2021.               
on period:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    December 13, 2021                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00
399.
