StormForge Welcomes Industry Veterans Tom Ellery and Amy Medeiros to Accelerate Kubernetes Application Optimization

Ellery and Medeiros bring proven track records of delivering products and services that support enterprise computing at scale

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native performance testing and resource optimization, today announced new executive hires Tom Ellery as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Amy Medeiros as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In their respective roles at StormForge, they will be responsible for overall revenue growth, company and product awareness, lead nurturing, marketing and messaging strategy, and execution.

"We believe Tom and Amy are the ideal combination to lead the next chapter of growth and success at StormForge," said Matt Provo, StormForge Founder and CEO. "I have been impressed by this duo's strong track record of innovation in sales and marketing and their operational excellence that drives results. Combined they have consistently delivered high growth during periods of rapid industry disruption, change and technology advancements and will help to advance efficiency throughout the Kubernetes ecosystem."

Tom Ellery has been leading sales organizations at technology enterprises for 25 years. Before joining StormForge, he served as SVP and General Manager of Field Operations at leading storage vendor Tintri, the world's largest private data storage company, and was responsible for driving more than 50 percent revenue growth during his tenure. Tom has also served as SVP of Americas Field Operations at Puppet where he was responsible for overall revenue throughout the Americas. He also had successful leadership roles at several publicly traded technology companies including Brocade and EMC.

"The continued trend in the largest Enterprise accounts with cloud native application development and the shift to leverage Kubernetes architecture has created significant challenges on resources, both with human capital and managing cloud resources," said Tom Ellery. "I was attracted to StormForge's software platform because it is singularly focuses on helping large organizations solve the cloud waste challenges by deploying a highly effective machine learning approach to the increasingly complex problems around managing Kubernetes at scale for their most critical applications."

Amy Medeiros is widely recognized as a change management leader who focuses on creative, pivotal initiatives to solve problems and drive revenue. Amy has a combination of Sales, Channel, Business Development and Marketing experience. Prior to StormForge, Medeiros served as SVP of Corporate Marketing for DDN and Tintri. While at Tintri, she led the marketing organization that fueled the highest revenue and profitability in company history. In that time, Medeiros was also named a 2021 Top Channel Chief by CRN. She has held senior positions at Brocade and Extreme Networks, among others.

"I am honored to join StormForge. It is solving one of the biggest challenges for enterprises today, improving efficiency of Kubernetes. We believe the company has tremendous opportunity to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future and grow its ecosystem. When I assessed the opportunity to join, it was clear to me that StormForge is the right company at the right time," said Medeiros. "I'm so excited to be a part of this work."

StormForge provides confidence and pride in an organizations' Kubernetes deployment success by reducing DevOps complexities while driving business value and savings. Its fast, easy machine-learning enabled platform increases developer velocity by reducing manual tuning and testing time and cloud resource consumption, while delivering improved application performance.

About StormForge

StormForge brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The StormForge Platform uses enterprise grade performance testing coupled with machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at www.stormforge.io.

