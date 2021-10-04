Leading Global Managed Services Provider now offers expanded breach response from data mining and extraction through to notification

Integreon, a global managed services and alternative legal services provider, announced today at the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit the expansion of its Cyber Incident Response (CIR) capabilities to now include Cyber Incident Notification Services. Cyber Incident Notification Services will include delivery and fulfillment by mail or email to impacted individuals of required communications, along with call center support and credit monitoring services. This latest offering is designed to expertly assist clients to meet strict international, national, and state data privacy and consumer regulations deadlines and other compliance requirements.

Once an incident occurs at an organization, Integreon's CIR professionals mobilize and partner with the affected clients' internal security and privacy teams and their breach coaches, insurance carriers, and incident response consultants to identify, extract, and organize exposed sensitive data. Using a combination of technology and processes honed over thousands of projects, Integreon adeptly mines the data to identify sensitive information for the purpose of creating a detailed list of impacted individuals. This enables the company to confidently prepare for notification.

Service providers assisting organizations to respond to cyber breaches and ransomware attacks can now rely on Integreon to handle a fuller spectrum of response and notification activities. When breached, clients have the choice to review the exfiltrated data and notify just a targeted group or give notice to all potentially impacted individuals. Integreon works with its clients to understand and execute their preferred approach. Working with a single company, clients are able to achieve their goals of maximizing cost savings while lowering risk. Leveraging Integreon's global delivery centers in North America, Europe, and Asia, the Integreon team operates 24/7 to complete the notification and inquiry process quickly and accurately.

Integreon CEO Bob Rowe remarked, "As bad actors continue to attack businesses and exfiltrate sensitive personal data, Integreon has broadened its cyber incident response capabilities to help insurance providers, law firms and forensics shops assist their clients with efficient, effective notification services. This is exactly what Integreon does best. We apply technology, fit-for-purpose process, and the right people against a data-driven challenge. Notification is an essential step in the cyber incident response process, and we have built a superior team with qualified talent to do cyber breach notification right."

"Integreon's CIR practice group has been one of our fastest-growing divisions since its launch in 2019," said Jamie Berry, Executive Vice President at Integreon. "With Cyber Incident Notification Services, our team has done a tremendous job adding a top-notch notification program to our response offerings and we plan to further expand CIR in the future."

For more information about Cyber Incident Notification Services or CIR, visit: https://www.integreon.com/what-we-do/risk-regulatory-services/cyber-incident-response/.

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of award-winning legal, business, and research support solutions to leading law firms, legal departments, financial institutions, and professional services firms. The company applies a highly trained, experienced team of over 3,500 employees globally to a wide range of problems that require scale and expertise, enabling clients to become more operationally efficient by streamlining operations, maximizing investment and improving the quality of work they provide their end clients. With delivery centers on three continents, Integreon offers multi-lingual, around-the-clock support, as well as onshore, offshore, and onsite delivery of services. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception.

