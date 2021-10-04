Global Partners recognized for driving digital transformation with the CloudBlue B2B ecosystem orchestration platform

CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, today announced its 2021 Partner Awards, recognizing worldwide customers exhibiting a high level of innovation, advocacy, performance, and sales success.

The CloudBlue Awards highlight partners utilizing CloudBlue's powerful ecosystem orchestration platform to drive end-user digital transformation. Key criteria used to determine this elite group of partners included overall cloud business growth, ability and motivation to innovate with the platform, and the partner's level of engagement and alignment with CloudBlue.

"Digital transformation has accelerated significantly throughout business over the past two years, and cloud technology has been at the forefront of this ongoing evolution," said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president at CloudBlue. "Our partners from resellers to MSPs to SIs and telcos have played a major role in this transformation, in large part because they have successfully leveraged the power of our CloudBlue platform. We are extremely honored to recognize this distinguished group for their outstanding drive to innovate, grow their businesses, and empower the world to do more."

The 2021 CloudBlue Partner Awards winners are:

CloudBlue Global Partner of the Year: Telefónica Tech

This award recognizes a CloudBlue partner that has seen consistent growth over the year and has developed a strong partnership with CloudBlue, leading to a very successful 2021.

As a longtime partner, Telefónica Tech saw significant success utilizing CloudBlue to launch and manage Empresa Segura (Secure Enterprise), a cybersecurity solution for its small to medium business (SMB) customers. CloudBlue technology allowed Telefónica Tech to bundle third-party vendor cloud products with its internal intellectual property, to create a digital offering that distinguishes it from the competition.

CloudBlue Breakthrough Partner of the Year: Vuzion

This award recognizes a long-term partner who experienced immediate, breakthrough success by using assisted sales and CloudBlue services. Vuzion is a consistent early adopter of the CloudBlue platform.

Vuzion partnered with CloudBlue to vastly expand their offerings, including its solutions catalog and increase operational efficiency to offer more value-add services to their B2B reseller network. In addition to expanding their offerings, this cloud distribution services company leveraged CloudBlue technology to speed its go-to-market and provisioning. Through a combination of strong product offerings, a solid go-to-market strategy, and the benefit of CloudBlue's tools to support these efforts, Vuzion has experienced breakthrough success in the market.

CloudBlue Visionary Partner of the Year: Vodafone New Zealand

This award recognizes a new partner that has demonstrated excellence in its vision and implementation of the CloudBlue platform, powering innovation across its business, and aiming to deliver growth and impact.

Since partnering with CloudBlue last year, Vodafone NZ has become one of the first digital services providers in the Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region to adopt CloudBlue's Assisted Sales and Premium Customer Support programs. These advanced programs help accelerate Vodafone's go-to-market (GTM) strategy looking to deliver a flawless end-to-end experience for their customers who purchase cloud offerings.

CloudBlue Innovator of the Year: T-Mobile

This award recognizes a partner that has demonstrated the ability and drive to innovate using CloudBlue, empowering their business customers to do more.

A customer since 2019, T-Mobile has taken the initiative to innovate new and valuable cloud solutions for their business customers. Using CloudBlue, T-Mobile launched its Microsoft 365 On Us, bundling the popular workplace SaaS offering into an affordable rate plan for SMB customers. CloudBlue helped T-Mobile manage all integrations and billing to streamline the process for their customers.

CloudBlue Growth Partner of the Year: Dell

This award recognizes a partner that has achieved notable growth with CloudBlue and stands out as a leader in reselling cloud products and services in the market.

A longtime CloudBlue partner, Dell has recently achieved exceptional growth reselling Microsoft cloud products and services including Office 365 and Azure. They're recognized for being an outstanding leader in cloud services reselling.

CloudBlue Spotlight Partner of the Year: Ekco

This award recognizes a CloudBlue professional services automation (PSA) partner that has seen consistent growth and has developed a strong partnership with CloudBlue PSA, setting them up for a very successful 2021.

Ekco is in the 2nd year of deployment of CloudBlue PSA (previously known as Harmony PSA). As a rapidly expanding cloud solutions provider operating across multiple sectors and regions, Ekco has leveraged CloudBlue PSA to unify disparate software systems across the company's various divisions, centralizing their data and streamlining business processes.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue connects vendor and Go-to-Market ecosystems and automates the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the value chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world's largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. For more information, please visit www.cloudblue.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005265/en/

Contacts:

Jay Deb

PR@CloudBlue.com