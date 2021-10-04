UBERDOC and StressPal Partner to Provide Resilience Training to Physicians, Nurses and Medical Practice Workers

Professional development and peer-support platform addresses staff distress, attrition, liability, and financial strain

BOSTON, MA and SAN RAFAEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / UBERDOC and StressPal today announced a strategic partnership to bring StressPal Frontline: Essential Resilience Self-Care and Burnout Prevention, a continuing medical education program and robust peer-support platform, to UBERDOC's physician members at a discounted rate.

"Physicians and their staff face complex systemwide issues that lead to distress, burnout and shortages, all of which impacts clinician wellbeing and patient safety, in a vicious cycle of stressors and stress-triggered responses. While the system won't change overnight, the good news is that the science is here for effective, durable skill-building to protect individual resilience," said Pennie Sempell, CEO and Co-founder of StressPal. "The practical, concise approach taken in StressPal Frontline allows learners to immediately apply leading cognitive and behavioral strategies, personalized at every step. During these uncertain times, we're thrilled to help mitigate some of healthcare's challenges by providing a special offer for UBERDOC's physician members."

StressPal Frontline's accredited professional development training provides up to 4.0 CEUs for physicians, psychologists and nurses, plus 4.0 Interprofessional CE credits. The secure web-based platform allows groups of any size to acquire discounted bundles and customize its own peer-to-peer support for clinical and nonclinical staff.

"At UBERDOC, we believe in the importance of rapidly ramping up cultures of wellbeing for our physician members, and we're thrilled to offer this crucial wellness platform and continuing medical education for physicians, nurses and health workers," says Craig Zevin, chief operating officer of UBERDOC. "Through our alliance with StressPal, UBERDOC will be able to provide physicians with skills and dedicated peer support, shown to make a difference in work and life satisfaction, fulfillment, and interprofessional collaboration."

To learn more about this partnership offering, visit StressPal.com or contact UBERDOC for details on the reduced-price offer for UBERDOC members.

About UBERDOC

Established in 2016, UBERDOC is a digital healthcare startup that connects patients and doctors for affordable, transparently priced care. The platform currently offers over 15,000 in-person and telemedicine appointments each week at transparent market prices. UBERDOC's mobile-enabled tools also provide doctors with the ability to build custom "digital offices' that affordably and effectively serve their patients. The Boston-based, privately held company, founded by Paula Muto, MD, FACS, a vascular and general surgeon, is owned and operated by a majority female team.

About StressPal

A crucial component of building a culture of resilience in healthcare is adopting resilience-promoting digital health tools to support clinical and nonclinical teams impacted by rising stressors, loss and moral injury. In 2015, James Monroe, Ph.D. and Pennie Sempell, J.D. undertook the research and development of robust medical-grade tools strictly grounded in peer-reviewed, controlled research to help healthcare communities build flexibility and resilience.

StessPal's science-based professional development and peer-support platform helps organizations rapidly and inexpensively scale professional development and interprofessional skill building with leading, easy-to-adopt intervention strategies. For more information visit https://stresspal.com/.

