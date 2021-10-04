Nokian Tyres plc: After Record-Setting Start to 2021, Nokian Tyres Turns to Traditional Season of Success

DAYTON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Nokian Tyres set sales records in North America in the first quarter of 2021 and continued its success in the second quarter. Now, the inventor of the winter tire plans to use its newest winter product, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10, to cap a successful year and pave the way for continued growth.

A strong first half

Net sales in Nokian Tyres' North American division reached €101.7 million ($118.8 million*) in the first half of 2021, an increase of 62 percent (with comparable currencies) over the same pandemic-addled period in 2020, per the company's half-year financial report, released in early September. The strong performance comes before Nokian Tyres enters its traditional season of success - the winter months.

The company attributes the robust first two quarters of 2021 in the region to several factors: a recovering economy, a growing customer base, rising consumer awareness of Nokian Tyres' products, and an expanding product portfolio that reflects the company's ambitions to grow its presence in the all-season tire market.

The latest step forward in that quest is the Nokian Tyres One, an all-season passenger tire launched in January to complement the Nokian Tyres One HT, which Nokian Tyres introduced for light trucks and SUVs in 2020.

Dealer purchases of the Nokian Tyres One surpassed sales projections, thanks in part to a new consumer promise popular with drivers: a Pothole Protection program that guarantees free replacement (within terms and conditions) if a tire suffered damage beyond repair from a pothole or other road hazard.

"Heading into 2021, we knew that success of the Nokian Tyres One would be key to helping our company and our customers grow this year," said Nokian Tyres North America Vice President of Sales Tommi Heinonen. "Fortunately, dealers were quick to notice the new innovations in this passenger tire, and drivers were eager to buy it."

The Nokian Tyres One is among the products made at the company's North American factory in Dayton, Tennessee, where production ramp-up remains on schedule, on the way to eventual full capacity of around four million tires per year.

The factory is an important tool to help Nokian Tyres decrease delivery lead times, tailor products to the needs of North American drivers and build local equity with consumers.

"The Dayton Factory continues to grow," Heinonen said. "It is one of the most advanced tire factories in the world, and it will help us become even stronger in North America."

Back to its winter stronghold

But Nokian Tyres' strength traditionally comes from its winter products, and the inventor of the winter tire is releasing a new edition this season, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10. Its pitch to drivers: a new generation of safety from the leader in winter driving innovation.

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 is stocked with new advancements, such as innovative stud positioning to improve grip and handling properties, a next-generation directional tread pattern to enhance stability on snow and ice, and stud advancements that provide a quieter, more eco-friendly driving experience.

In addition to passenger and SUV versions of the tire, it is the first time the global leader in safety and sustainability has introduced a winter tire line exclusively for electric vehicles, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 EV, which is crafted to handle the heavier loads and quieter rides of electric vehicles.

With the new winter tire, Nokian Tyres aims to continue the momentum it has established throughout the region, this time by turning to the product segment that shaped its history.

"We are growing our product portfolio, but we will always be the inventor of the winter tire," said Heinonen. "This year has already been successful, and the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 10 will help us and our partners achieve success in the final months of 2021, as well."

*Based on currency conversion of Euros to Dollars on Sept. 29, 2021

