EML's notorious worldwide dominance of the gaming payments experience will be fully on show at Global Gaming Expo 2021 this week.

EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is excited to exhibit at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA) at The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 5 to 7. The premier event has achieved cult status amongst gaming superfans. EML will be at the center of the action at Booth 3511, having consistently attracted and retained major gaming industry clients through market-leading results.

EML, the home of gaming Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS), substantially increases gaming revenues by turning online winnings into revenue by providing a low friction solution for clients and their players.

2X active cardholders known to double their playing days

10X active cardholders deposit up to 10 times more

10X active cardholders can be over 10 times more profitable

12X active cardholders place up to 12 times more wagers

'Our super flexible global platform with diverse pay-in/pay-out options has successfully served the entire gaming industry for almost a decade,' confirmed Ailie Kofoid, CEO Americas at EML.

EML's visitors at G2E can enquire about the company's free digital card giveaway and learn how its comprehensive end-to-end solution allows clients to save time, reduce payment costs and improve customer experience all while increasing profits on gameplay.

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

