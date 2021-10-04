Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Wyld Networks TO3 (511/21)

At the request of Wyld Networks AB, new equity right for trading, Wyld Networks TO3, will be traded on First North as from October 8, 2021. Security name: Wyld Networks TO3 --------------------------------- Short name: WYLD TO3 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016787220 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 236809 --------------------------------- Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitles the Holder to subscription of one (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and including May 17, 2023, up to and including May 31, 2023. The Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the period from and including May 2, 2023, up to and including May 15, 2023, however not less than the shares nominal value and not more than SEK 15.75 per new Share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 17, 2023, up until May 31, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 29, 2023. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.