Montag, 04.10.2021
Breaking News: EV-Express auf dem Weg zum neuen Allzeithoch?
WKN: A3CTLR ISIN: SE0015812516 Ticker-Symbol: 7HW 
Frankfurt
04.10.21
08:04 Uhr
1,112 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2021 | 15:41
82 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Wyld Networks TO3 (511/21)

At the request of Wyld Networks AB, new equity right for trading, Wyld Networks
TO3, will be traded on First North as from October 8, 2021. 

Security name: Wyld Networks TO3
---------------------------------
Short name:   WYLD TO3     
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016787220   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  236809      
---------------------------------

Terms: Possession of one (1) Warrant entitles the Holder to subscription of one
     (1) new Share in the Company during the subscription period from and  
     including May 17, 2023, up to and including May 31, 2023. The     
     Subscription Price per Share shall correspond to 70 percent of the   
     volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the Company's Share during the 
     period from and including May 2, 2023, up to and including May 15,   
     2023, however not less than the shares nominal value and not more than 
     SEK 15.75 per new Share.                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 17, 2023, up until May 31, 2023                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 29, 2023.                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
