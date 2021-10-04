TigerRisk Partners LLC, a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the global insurance and reinsurance industries, has today announced that Rob Bredahl will become Chief Executive Officer, while current CEO Rod Fox takes on the role of Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Following the announcement that Tim Ronda will join TigerRisk starting October 14, he will be named President upon joining. Mr. Bredahl, who was formerly President, joined TigerRisk in 2019, with the strategic goal of succeeding Mr. Fox as CEO. Mr. Bredahl and Mr. Fox have known each other for more than 40 years, and first met at Middlebury College before working together at E.W. Blanch, Benfield and then TigerRisk.

"I am delighted to take up this role and continue the momentum and growth Tiger has seen over the last year and move the company into a new and exciting phase," said Mr. Bredahl. "The organizational changes we have announced this week signal the next step in our company's evolution. This CEO transition has been planned for a long time and has been implemented just as the business is gaining incredible traction in the market."

Mr. Bredahl, who will continue to be based in New York, added that when Mr. Ronda agreed to join the team from Aon, it was the right time to put in place the previously agreed succession plans in order for the well-known former Aon broker to take up the role of President.

Mr. Fox will now step up to allow Mr. Bredahl to take the helm. Mr. Bredahl added: "Rod will still stay in the business and be very hands-on, but the change will allow him to focus more on what he is great at advising clients and prospects and doing deals."

"This is an exciting time for the company," said Executive Chairman Mr. Fox. "I am proud of what we have achieved, but it is now time for a new breed of leaders. I will still be working full-time in the business making sure clients are getting what they need and allowing the company to move forward. When Jim Stanard and I founded the company in 2008, naysayers gave the company little chance to thrive, and we are thirteen years on with a phenomenal market-leading team and a bright future ahead of us."

About TigerRisk

TigerRisk Partners LLC is a leading risk, capital and strategic advisor to the insurance and reinsurance industries founded in 2008. TigerRisk Capital Markets Advisory (TCMA), a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC, is a wholly owned subsidiary providing clients strategic advice on mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets products and transactions.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, TigerRisk has offices in Stamford, New York, Bermuda, London, Hong Kong, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Raleigh. For more information, visit www.TigerRisk.com.

Biographies

Rob Bredahl

Rob joined TigerRisk in 2019 as President, before being appointed CEO in September 2021. Prior to joining TigerRisk, Mr. Bredahl was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and a member of the company's Board of Directors. During his tenure at Third Point Re between 2012 and 2019, he served in various senior roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to joining Third Point Re, Mr. Bredahl was the Chief Executive Officer of Aon Benfield Securities, Aon's Investment Banking Group, and the President of the Americas division of Aon Benfield from November 2008 to January 2012. Prior to Aon's acquisition of Benfield in November 2008, he held various senior level positions at Benfield and at the time of acquisition was Chief Executive Officer of Benfield U.S. Inc. and of Benfield Advisory. Prior to joining Benfield in March 2002, Mr. Bredahl served as Chief Executive Officer of Inreon PLC and Managing Director and Head of U.S. Derivative Sales for Barclays Capital.

Mr. Bredahl earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Middlebury College. While at Aon Benfield Securities he held several securities licenses, including the Series 24, Series 7, and Series 63.

Rod Fox

Rod Fox is founder and Executive Chairman of TigerRisk. Before this he was Managing Partner and CEO. Prior to founding TigerRisk, Fox served as the Chief Executive Officer of Praetorian Financial Group where he led the re-structuring, re-branding, and successful sale of the $2B specialty property and casualty insurer to QBE the Americas.

Prior to PFG, Mr. Fox was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Benfield Group's US reinsurance platform where he oversaw the profitable growth of the business while delivering industry leading trading margins. He was a member of the Board of Benfield and was instrumental in their initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange. He was also involved in numerous industry transactions, including the growth of Benfield's capital markets advisory business, the first Florida JUA depopulation, a restructuring of Allstate Group's catastrophe exposure, and the formation of Montpelier Re.

Mr. Fox started his career at E.W. Blanch Co., a privately held reinsurance intermediary. He was involved in EWB's initial public offering and enjoyed various positions within EWB; ultimately becoming President and Chief Operating Officer.

In conjunction with Jim Stanard, the former CEO of RenaissanceRe, Mr. Fox formed F&S Ventures in 2008, a privately-held insurance investment firm.

Mr. Fox holds the CPCU designation and is a graduate of Middlebury College and the Executive Risk Management Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He serves on numerous industry boards and is active with the Navy SEAL Foundation. He has also completed the half and full IRONMAN endurance races.

