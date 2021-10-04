Introducing an exciting, new feature where you can potentially win high-value NFTs in a provably fair manner.

Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Rollbit has launched an innovative betting game where players can win Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) for a fraction of their price in a provably fair way. Rollboxes give players the chance to win popular NFTs from whitelisted collections such as CryptoPunks, 0N1 Force and Bored Ape Yacht Club.





Rollbit



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8074/98455_c74386174eb99396748482c6e283.jpg

Rollboxes: An Innovative NFT Betting Game

Rollbit purchases NFTs from popular collections at or near floor price to make them available as prizes. Players then get a sneak peek of the upcoming prizes for Rollboxes by viewing Rollbit's Ethereum address. The probability of winning a prize is displayed for each Rollbox and you can check that each spin is provably fair by following the code example on the website.

Take the Rollbox with Bored Ape Yacht Club #5003 as an example. It has a price of $1,023.69 to play and a win probability of 36.50%. Players have a chance to win several Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs (some of which are worth approximately $147,000) as well as cash prizes. If the NFT in a Rollbox is won, Rollbit replaces it with another NFT or a cash prize. The prices vary for different Rollboxes depending on the value of the contents and probability of winning. Currently, the cheapest Rollbox is just under $30, giving players the chance to win two Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs, each worth $15,500.

Rollbit players have a shot at picking up valuable NFTs for a fraction of their market price and become part of popular NFT communities that they might otherwise not be able to join because of the high prices. Rollbit also plans to add more collections so that their players can win a wider range of NFTs. If a player wins an NFT from one of the Rollboxes, they can withdraw it straight away via MetaMask to their own wallet, add it to their collection or sell it via marketplaces like OpenSea.

Rollbit will also be launching their own NFT marketplace soon, making NFTs more accessible, giving users an easier way to cash out their NFT winnings and reducing the friction when it comes to trading these tokens.

Rollbit is Hosting an NFT Sale

Rollbit is not stopping there. The Rollbit team also plans to hold its own NFT sale for Rollbots, which is a collectible but is primarily focused on utility, that will act as a VIP membership card for the casino and trading platform, offering lucrative rewards and exclusive benefits to holders.

Stay tuned to our social media channels to get updates on our Rollbot NFT sale! Unlike many NFT projects, Rollbots will offer unprecedented utility from day one, and will benefit from Rollbit's existing brand and vibrant community.

For more information about Rollbit's latest developments, visit Rollbit's main site here.

Get in touch with Rollbit via email

Join the Rollbit community on Discord

Follow Rollbit on Twitter

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: GrayFox



Contact Email: grayfox@rollbit.com

ROLLBIT is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Related Images



image1.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98455