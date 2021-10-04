An investigation into the financier which promised to lend the polysilicon company's solar project development arm $60 million two years ago, has turned up nothing more than an address in St Kitts and Nevis and allegations of fraud against one of its key personnel.Polysilicon manufacturer GCL Poly today made the extraordinary announcement the 865 million shares it pledged to secure a loan for its solar project operation in 2019 are "more likely than not … no longer held by or on behalf of [its subsidiary] Elite Time or any other member of the group." Having announced, in May, it had uncovered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...