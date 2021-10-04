Revolutionary automated fit-to-size packaging systems, CVP Everest and CVP Impack, to make further advances under new ownership

Following the acquisition of Quadient's Automated Packaging Solution (APS) business and production facility based in Drachten, the Netherlands by Dutch investment firm Standard Investment, Packaging by Quadient rebranded to Sparck Technologies. Standard Investment is focused on investing and building upon market leading technology that has revolutionized packaging for some of the world's largest retail and ecommerce companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005690/en/

The CVP Everest and CVP Impack Automated Packaging Solutions pack up to 1,100 parcels per hour, for multiple or single items. (Photo: Business Wire)

As Sparck Technologies, the automated packaging business will continue to provide state-of-the-art packaging solutions to customers worldwide. Sparck Technologies is headquartered in Drachten, where R&D, engineering services, marketing and sales operations are based. The company serves markets in Europe, the U.S., and the U.K.

"We are pleased to officially announce this acquisition by Standard Investment, a highly experienced venture capital firm committed to enhancing the vision of their partners. With this transaction, Standard Investment will provide the resources needed to support our continued innovation and growth, further building and enhancing our support, service and sales capabilities,"said Sean Webb, director of automated packaging solutions in North America.

With the capability to customize up to 1,100 packages per hour, for multiple or single items, the CVP Everest and CVP Impack Packaging Systems offer automated solutions for ecommerce operations challenged by increasing order volumes, labor shortages and rising shipping costs. With installations in more than 13 countries, the CVP Automated Packaging Solutions effortlessly create, fill, fold and label each parcel in one seamless process reducing package volumes by up to 50 percent, cutting cardboard usage by 30 percent and eliminating the need for void fill. Herbert Schilperoord, partner at Standard Investment expresses his confidence in the unique qualities of Sparck Technologies' products. "In Drachten, they have developed fantastic, innovative technology for ecommerce packaging systems they are clearly world leaders in this field. The fact that parcels are automatically made exactly to size at great speed by machines, with such precision, has made a huge impression on us and we are confident that this technology will be the go-to packaging solution for the ecommerce sector." Standard Investment owns multiple companies spread over four countries with a total of around 4,500 employees and a turnover of more than €1 billion.

"Through our partnership with Standard Investment, we are eager to address a rapidly increasing global market demand for automated packaging solutions, and we believe that this renaming reflects our new journey," said Webb. "Our new name focuses on what we do best automated packaging that ignites excitement through innovation, passion and reliability, with the goal of remaining a global leader in fit-to-size packaging," said Webb.

The new owners plan to accelerate the worldwide roll-out of advanced packaging systems, with an emphasis on the European and North American markets.

About Sparck Technologies

Sparck Technologies (previously known as Packaging by Quadient) is a global leader in the design and fabrication of advanced, fit-to-size automated packaging systems for high-volume ecommerce applications award-winning sustainable packaging solutions that eliminate excessive packaging. We aim to make every parcel our clients send out a brand ambassador for their business. Based in Drachten, The Netherlands, Sparck Technologies supplies some of the world's largest retail and industrial brands, supporting their ecommerce channels in multiple geographies with market-leading engineering know-how that combines innovation, reliability and unbeatable performance. Sparck Technologies is owned by private equity firm Standard Investment a business with a turnover of more than 1 billion Euros. www.sparcktechnologies.com

About Standard Investment

Amsterdam-founded Standard Investment is a North-Western Europe-focused investment firm with offices in Amsterdam, Brussels and Stockholm, dedicated to "hands-on" investment in the mid-market. Founded in 2004, the firm operates with a philosophy of direct involvement with the companies in which it participates. Standard Investment has, among others, participations in Riedel, Synres, Aweta, The Future Group and Burger King Netherlands. With a team of over 20 professionals, it manages a portfolio of 18 companies, spread over 4 countries with over 4,500 employees and a cumulative turnover above €1 billion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005690/en/

Contacts:

Haley Hartmann

Haley@reputationpartners.com

815-382-1415