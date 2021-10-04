The "Germany Make-up Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The German make-up sector was led by the eye make-up category in value terms in 2020, while the nail make-up category is expected to register fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading channel in distribution of make-up products in the country. L'Oréal S.A., Cosnova Gmbh and Coty, Inc. are the leading companies in the German make-up sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the German make-up sector.
The Country Profile report on the make-up sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
What else is contained in the report?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up, nail make-up with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025
- Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: specialty container, tube, bottle, jar, tub, aerosol, bag/sachet, and other pack types, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve, shrink wrap, and other primary outer types
Scope
- The per capita consumption of make-up in Germany was higher than both the global level and the regional level in 2020
- The per capita consumption of eye make-up was higher than other make-up categories in 2020
- Parapharmacies/drugstores was the leading distribution channel in the German make-up sector, with a value share of 31.5% in 2020
- In the German make-up sector, private labels accounted for a value share of 10.4% in 2020
- Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 80.2% in the German make-up sector, in 2020
Key Topics Covered:
Report Scope
Executive Summary
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of Germany in the Global and Western European Markets
- Growth Analysis of Germany Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
- PCC and PCE of Germany Compared to Global and Western Europe Market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- Germany Make up Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis Category: Eye Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Eye Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Eye Make Up
- Market Size Analysis Category: Face Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Face Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Face Make Up
- Market Size Analysis Category: Lip Make Up
- Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Lip Make UpSegment
- Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Lip Make Up
- Market Size Analysis Category: Nail Make Up
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value Share
- Leading Companies (Mass vs Premium) Value Share
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- Germany Risk Index (GCRI) 2020
- Germany Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western European Markets
Companies Mentioned
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Cosnova Gmbh
- Coty Inc.
- Yves Rocher International
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Artdeco Cosmetic Gmbh
- Revlon Inc.
- Chanel S.A.
- Mary Kay Inc.
- Dr.Hauschka Skin Care Inc.
- Clarins Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xotvxo
