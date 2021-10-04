The "Germany Make-up Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German make-up sector was led by the eye make-up category in value terms in 2020, while the nail make-up category is expected to register fastest value growth during 2020-2025. Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading channel in distribution of make-up products in the country. L'Oréal S.A., Cosnova Gmbh and Coty, Inc. are the leading companies in the German make-up sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the German make-up sector.

The Country Profile report on the make-up sector in Germany provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained in the report?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up, nail make-up with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025

Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: specialty container, tube, bottle, jar, tub, aerosol, bag/sachet, and other pack types, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve, shrink wrap, and other primary outer types

Scope

The per capita consumption of make-up in Germany was higher than both the global level and the regional level in 2020

The per capita consumption of eye make-up was higher than other make-up categories in 2020

Parapharmacies/drugstores was the leading distribution channel in the German make-up sector, with a value share of 31.5% in 2020

In the German make-up sector, private labels accounted for a value share of 10.4% in 2020

Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 80.2% in the German make-up sector, in 2020

Key Topics Covered:

Report Scope

Executive Summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of Germany in the Global and Western European Markets

Growth Analysis of Germany Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of Germany Compared to Global and Western Europe Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

Germany Make up Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis Category: Eye Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Eye Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Eye Make Up

Market Size Analysis Category: Face Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Face Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Face Make Up

Market Size Analysis Category: Lip Make Up

Segment Level Analysis (in Value Terms) Lip Make UpSegment

Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) Lip Make Up

Market Size Analysis Category: Nail Make Up

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Leading Companies (Mass vs Premium) Value Share

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

Germany Risk Index (GCRI) 2020

Germany Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western European Markets

Companies Mentioned

L'Oreal S.A.

Cosnova Gmbh

Coty Inc.

Yves Rocher International

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Artdeco Cosmetic Gmbh

Revlon Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Mary Kay Inc.

Dr.Hauschka Skin Care Inc.

Clarins Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xotvxo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005728/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900