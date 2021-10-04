MicroPort Scientific Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "MicroPort") announced on October 4th, 2021, through its critical care subsidiary, MicroPort Surgical B.V. ("MicroPort Surgery"), has acquired 100% of the equity held by existing shareholders of Hemovent GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "Hemovent") for a total cash consideration of up to €123 million. Upon completion of the acquisition, Hemovent will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MicroPort.

Hemovent, established in 2013 in Aachen, Germany, is a medical device company specializing in the development of ground-breaking Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS) systems. Hemovent's flagship product, the MOBYBOX system, is the first fully integrated ECLS system to manage both perfusion and gas exchange in a single device, and has set a new standard for ECMO devices in terms of mobility and ease of use.

MicroPort has established its foothold in the critical care sector with its subsidiary MicroPort Surgery, which is committed to providing patients with comprehensive medical solutions for cardiac surgery, emergency and critical care. The Hemovent acquisition will further MicroPort's strategy in emergency and critical care, through the combination of Cardiopulmonary Bypass (CPB) with the R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of ECMO products.

Mr. Zhiguang Cheng, Senior Vice President of MicroPort Surgery, said, "Relying on years of expertise accumulated in cardiac systemic circulation, MicroPort Surgery has been actively expanding its product portfolio into the intensive care field. The light, portable and easy to operate features of MOBYBOX enable us to expand the application of this innovative ECMO technology to better meet the medical needs in the post-pandemic era. After the completion of the acquisition, MicroPort Surgery will pursue device internationalization through a US FDA filing and the clinical registration of MOBYBOX in China."

Mr. Christof Lenz, CEO of Hemovent, added, "We are extremely happy with our new partner MicroPort who can leverage Hemovent's team efforts with its profound resources, industry expertise and global reach in order to raise our unique technology to the next level. We are looking forward to a significant scale up of business activities in our current Aachen facility, as well as growing our international operations and distribution chains. We trust in our MOBYBOX system to be an eventual game changer for the application of ECLS, as it offers unrivalled mobility and ease of use in this area of critical care."

To date Hemovent has been backed by a consortium of institutional investors led by MIG Capital

William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor, and LUTZ ABEL acted as exclusive legal advisor to Hemovent's shareholders. TRENZ Attorneys acted as exclusive legal advisor to Hemovent. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as exclusive legal advisor to Microport.

The transaction has received all the necessary and customary regulatory approvals. Completion of the transaction is expected in Q4/2021.

CAUTION: The Hemovent MOBYBOX System is not approved for distribution or sale outside of the EU.

Contacts:

Christof Lenz, Hemovent GmbH, +49-241-990-133-0, info@hemovent.com