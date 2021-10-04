Exchange Data International Limited: Euromoney TRADEDATA Integrates EDI's DerivActions to Launch Cutting-Edge Futures and Options Corporate Actions Service

ViewXone, Euromoney TRADEDATA's online service, enhances reference data offering by integrating EDI's DerivActions feed

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Exchange Data International (EDI) is pleased to partner with Euromoney TRADEDATA, and announce the integration of EDI's DerivActions feed for the futures and options industry.

EDI and Euromoney TRADEDATA have collaborated in mutual areas of market interest for many years, it is with much anticipation that EDI announces this strategic partnership with Euromoney TRADEDATA. The deep integration with Euromoney TRADEDATA's product suite provides an effective and fit for purpose corporate actions data service for the futures and options industry, available across all the company's core feeds and workflow products. The DerivActions feed is powered by EDI's Worldwide Corporate Actions (WCA) feed, covering all corporate action event types.

Learn more

Jonathan Bloch, CEO at EDI, comments: "We are very pleased to provide our corporate actions on equity derivatives through Euromoney TRADEDATA's portal. This unique data feed has taken five years to build and pulls together corporate actions from the many equity exchanges with their corresponding derivatives. This is a unique service and will allow firms to automate their processes."

Mark Woolfenden, Managing Director of Euromoney TRADEDATA said: "We are very excited about extending our reference data offering to service derivative corporate actions, an important part of the trade workflow that has been underserved in the past. Our long-forged relationship with EDI, in many ways our counterpart in the equities reference data space, provided a solid base to bring this to market. Both our organisations are ISO 9001 accredited and operate quality management systems to produce reference data that our clients trust and can rely on."

EDI's DerivActions provides detailed Exchange Adjustment Notices information in a standardised, machine-readable format with a link to the original Exchange Notice, where provided. The service generates 2 feeds that can be used as an alert service, triggered by corporate actions on the underlying security:

Corporate Action Alert Feed - List of all issuers with instruments linked to the affected underlying

Derivative Series & Trading Lines - List of all the derivatives instruments linked to impacted equity

- End -

For further information:

Gregg Whitbread

Business Development Director, Euromoney TRADEDATA

Tel: +44 (0) 1277 636 908

Email: Gregg.whitbread@euromoneytradedata.com

About Euromoney TRADEDATA

Euromoney TRADEDATA provides an aggregation service for the global exchange traded derivatives. Recognised as the specialists and innovators in the futures and options market, we are now aiming to become innovators in other asset markets. The up to date market data we provide is essential for accurate and timely settlement of trades without the additional overheads of collating, validating and maintaining in-house data.

We pride ourselves in being able to offer highly customised data feeds to integrate with any client application whether proprietary or vendor based.

We supply instrument data for over 100,000 contracts on over 110+ exchanges and are the reference data solution of choice for the world's top tier financial organisations, exchanges and regulators.

About Exchange Data International

Exchange Data International (EDI) helps the global financial and investment community make informed decisions through the provision of fast, accurate, timely, and affordable data reference services. EDI's extensive content database includes worldwide equity and fixed income corporate actions, dividends, static reference data, closing prices, and shares outstanding, delivered via data feeds or the Internet. The firm covers all major markets and has recently expanded its data coverage to include Economic Data.

EDI's professional sales, support, and data/research teams deliver the lowest cost of ownership whilst at the same time being the most responsive to client requests. EDI has achieved internationally recognized quality and security certifications ISO 9001 and ISO 27001.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, we have staff in Canada, Germany, India, Morocco, South Africa, and the United States.

SOURCE: Exchange Data International Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/666675/Euromoney-TRADEDATA-Integrates-EDIs-DerivActions-to-Launch-Cutting-Edge-Futures-and-Options-Corporate-Actions-Service