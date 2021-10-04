Ontex Group NV (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) noted today that COFECE, the Mexican antitrust authority, announced their decision on legacy practices in the personal hygiene industry. Their decision confirms that the facts investigated relate to the period February 2008 to June 2014, prior to Ontex's acquisition of Grupo PI Mabe, S.A. de C.V. ("Mabe") in 2016. Ontex has proactively and fully cooperated with COFECE throughout their investigation.

As expected and disclosed in our annual reports, this decision has no net financial impact for Ontex, based on the contractual arrangements for its acquisition of the Mabe business.

Ontex remains fully committed to complying with the laws and upholding high standards of ethical business conduct in any country in which it operates.

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, CanBebe, CanPed, iD and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

