The "Hungary: Data Centre Landscape 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Hungary.

The report shows the Revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Hungary.

Hungary is a significant market in the CEE (Central Eastern Europe) region, with over 25,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre raised floor space available as of the end of June 2021 and is a larger market than Romania but is significantly smaller than the Czechia market.

The Hungarian Data Centre market is forecast to see relatively modest growth, with no plans identified for large new Data Centre facilities, but with incremental growth from existing providers.

The Data Centre market to date has been dominated by two providers and requires new entrants to develop larger hyperscale Data Centre space.

Table of Contents

A simplified map showing the key towns cities in Hungary

The key 3rd party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Hungary

The key Hungary Data Centre Provider Profiles

A pie chart showing the key Hungary Data Centre Provider raised floor space market share as of the end of June 2021 in percent

Hungary Data Centre raised floor space forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in m2

Hungary Data Centre Customer Power forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in MW

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Hungary Data Centre Clusters

A Hungary Data Centre Pricing Forecast from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in Euro per month

A chart forecasting Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 kW rentals from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 in Euro per month

A Hungary Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 per annum

A Hungary Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro from the end of June 2021 to the end of June 2025 per annum

The key trends for the Hungary Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2bjfr.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005771/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900