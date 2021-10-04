Uplift Education to Reveal Redesigned Website for Application Season

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Uplift Education is happy to announce the launch of its re-designed website in preparation for the upcoming application season. The streamlined website is intended to provide potential families and friends with an informative and interactive experience and help them be able to quickly learn about the network and the benefits of its educational programs. "We wanted to provide a cleaner experience for our website visitors," said Yasmin Bhatia, CEO. "The new website is not cluttered with information geared toward our existing families and staff."

The new site features a school locator so families can easily see the Uplift schools closest to them and will eventually incorporate a chat function to allow potential families to get questions answered on the fly. "We know that it is often a tough decision for parents when deciding on a school for their child," said Bhatia. "We want parents to know that they have a choice and that Uplift Education is an excellent choice. We also want them to know that applying to an Uplift school is simple and free, and the new website helps us accomplish this goal."

Uplift will begin accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year on November 1, 2021. The network has 45 free public schools across the DFW metroplex and its high schools are ranked among the top in the nation.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?www.upliftparent.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

