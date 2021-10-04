DJ Lyxor ETF: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF will switch index and replication method

Lyxor ETF: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF will switch index and replication method 04-Oct-2021

LYXOR ETF

Please note that Lyxor will be switching the benchmark and the replication method for the below fund:

- Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (FR0010296061)

ISIN ETF Name Ticker USAL LN FR0010296061 Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist USAU LN

-- Overview of the changes

1 ETF share class will switch to a new benchmark and to physical replication as follow:

Current New (effective on 07/10) ETF Name Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Index Name MSCI Daily TR Net USA USD MSCI USA ESG Broad Select Net Total Return Index Index ticker NDDUUS Index MXUSEBSL Index Replication method Synthetic Physical

