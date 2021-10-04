Anzeige
04.10.2021
Lyxor ETF: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF will switch index and replication method

Lyxor International Asset Management (USAL) Lyxor ETF: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF will switch index and replication method 04-Oct-2021 / 18:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LYXOR ETF

Please note that Lyxor will be switching the benchmark and the replication method for the below fund:

- Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (FR0010296061) 

ISIN     ETF Name             Ticker 
                        USAL LN 
FR0010296061 Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist 
                        USAU LN

-- Overview of the changes

1 ETF share class will switch to a new benchmark and to physical replication as follow: 

Current             New (effective on 07/10) 
ETF Name      Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
Index Name     MSCI Daily TR Net USA USD    MSCI USA ESG Broad Select Net Total Return Index 
Index ticker    NDDUUS Index          MXUSEBSL Index 
Replication method Synthetic            Physical

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Capital Markets

Lyxor ETF

capital.markets@lyxor.com

+44 207 762 5599

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010296061 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      USAL 
Sequence No.:  123545 
EQS News ID:  1238176 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238176&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 13:48 ET (17:48 GMT)

