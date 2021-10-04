Körber Supply Chain: Körber paves the way for supply chain digitisation at Elevate APAC conference

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- End-to-end supply chain technology specialist delves into strategy connecting all elements of the supply chain and trends that have fundamentally changed and will keep changing warehousing and logistics.

With its unique and growing portfolio of supply chain software, robotics, voice, material handling equipment and automation solutions, K?rber has transformed supply chains for some of the largest retailers and logistics providers across the region and worldwide. From 5 to 8 October, leaders from K?rber will share the latest developments and innovations to help businesses conquer supply chain complexity at Elevate Asia Pacific (APAC),

"The past 18 months have been challenging for retailers and logistics providers worldwide. In the APAC region, we've seen consumers place more demands on retailers and the supply chain than ever before. We've worked with businesses across the region to re-imagine and redefine their supply chain and have witnessed their success investing in our growing solutions portfolio," says Nishan Wijemanne, Managing Director Software APAC at Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

Joe Couto, CEO Asia Pacific, Africa & Latin America at Körber Business Area Supply Chain says Elevate APAC will paint the picture for the future of the region. "The APAC region is evolving rapidly. As a result, businesses are being forced to innovate at record pace to keep up with changing consumer demands and habits. Körber is providing a benchmark for organisations across the region to position themselves strategically and gain a competitive advantage post COVID-19," adds Couto.

Körber has celebrated successes with its portfolio across a variety of industries - this will also be reflected in the sessions at the event:

Robotics - covering use-cases across cold chain/food distribution, e-commerce, retail, and 3PL, K?rber will demonstrate the latest for its AMR solutions . This includes key insights from implementation and project successes.

- covering use-cases across cold chain/food distribution, e-commerce, retail, and 3PL, K?rber will demonstrate the latest for its . This includes key insights from implementation and project successes. Voice - Voice assisted picking technology is capturing the attention of some of APAC's largest retailers and 3PL providers. K?rber will present its latest functionalities, showcasing how to unlock revenue opportunities while unveiling Körber's regional voice strategy.

- Voice assisted picking technology is capturing the attention of some of APAC's largest retailers and 3PL providers. K?rber will present its latest functionalities, showcasing how to unlock revenue opportunities while unveiling Körber's regional voice strategy. Software - Körber continues to bring new innovations to the market to ensure that its K.Motion Warehouse Management System continues to adapt to its current and future customers' needs.

More than 4,700 customers worldwide are re-imagining their supply chains with Körber. At Elevate APAC, delegates will hear success stories from:

Catch.com.au - Australia's leading e-commerce player added thousands of extra SKUs to its inventory in 2020 while dealing with record volumes. As a result, Catch is set to launch a new fulfilment centre in New South Wales , which will feature Körber's automation portfolio.

- leading e-commerce player added thousands of extra SKUs to its inventory in 2020 while dealing with record volumes. As a result, Catch is set to launch a new fulfilment centre in , which will feature Körber's automation portfolio. Officeworks - The leading retailer has been enhancing its online fulfilment capabilities with Körber's automation portfolio to keep up with the rising demand from customers up and down the country.

- The leading retailer has been enhancing its online fulfilment capabilities with Körber's automation portfolio to keep up with the rising demand from customers up and down the country. Chemist Warehouse - Pharmacy retailer Chemist Warehouse shocked the market by launching a same-day delivery offering during COVID-19 restrictions. Find out how Körber worked with the leading retailer to master instore fulfilment.

Pharmacy retailer Chemist Warehouse shocked the market by launching a same-day delivery offering during COVID-19 restrictions. Find out how Körber worked with the leading retailer to master instore fulfilment. Bolloré Logistics - 3PL Bolloré Logistics partnered with Körber to fulfil up to 4,000 mixed e-commerce and retail order-lines per day by creating an efficient AMR operated fulfilment model for their luxury goods retail client.

As part of Elevate APAC, there will also be a specific focus on Körber's automation capabilities in Asia. Win Thian Chai, CEO Automation Asia, Körber Business Area Supply Chain, comments: "Our customers are increasingly turning to automation to get on top of their supply chain challenges to keep up with demand. We have already celebrated significant successes in the region like automating Pet Lovers Centre's existing warehouse in Singapore which increased capacity and throughput. We're looking forward to educating about the efficiency automation offers in the supply chain."

Registration for Elevate APAC is available here . All the content and conference sessions will be available on demand until the end of 2021. These will also feature a number of roundtables, case studies and panel discussions covering developments in automation solutions across the Körber portfolio.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling - plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity - with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

Contact: Heather Smith

Director Corporate Communications

Körber Supply Chain

Heather.smith@koerber-supplychain.com

T +1 800 3283271

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1652021/korber.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098713/Korber_Logo.jpg